Here are the senior menus for Oct. 21-25
Abercrombie — Monday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, fresh fruit cup, corn bread, milk. Tuesday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk. Friday, barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potato, beets, applesauce, croissant, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, steak/onion/mushrooms, mashed potato, country blend veggies, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk. Thursday, chili, cheesy hashbrown bake, cinnamon apples, corn bread, milk. Thursday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, fresh fruit cup, corn bread, milk. Tuesday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, fresh fruit cup, corn bread, milk. Tuesday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, steak/onion/mushrooms, mashed potato, country blend veggies, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk. Friday, barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potato, beets, applesauce, croissant, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, country fried steak, Salisbury steak, baked potato, green beans, pudding/topping, milk. Tuesday, stew, hot turkey sandwich, mashed potato/gravy, peas and carrots, strawberry shortcake, milk. Wednesday, meatloaf, baked ham, au gratin potatoes, corn, rosy pears, milk. Thursday, liver n onions, country pork chop, mashed potato/gravy, beets, peanut crisp bar, milk. Friday, chicken pasta, salad, garlic breadstick, dessert, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.