Here are the senior menus for Oct. 21-25

Abercrombie — Monday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, fresh fruit cup, corn bread, milk. Tuesday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk.

FairmountStarting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.

Hankinson — Tuesday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk. Friday, barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potato, beets, applesauce, croissant, milk.

Lidgerwood — Monday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, steak/onion/mushrooms, mashed potato, country blend veggies, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk. Thursday, chili, cheesy hashbrown bake, cinnamon apples, corn bread, milk. Thursday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk.

Wyndmere — Monday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, fresh fruit cup, corn bread, milk. Tuesday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk.

Wahpeton — Monday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, fresh fruit cup, corn bread, milk. Tuesday, beef stew, mashed potato, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, steak/onion/mushrooms, mashed potato, country blend veggies, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, French cut green beans, orange jello/oranges, dinner roll, milk. Friday, barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potato, beets, applesauce, croissant, milk.

Breckenridge — Monday, country fried steak, Salisbury steak, baked potato, green beans, pudding/topping, milk. Tuesday, stew, hot turkey sandwich, mashed potato/gravy, peas and carrots, strawberry shortcake, milk. Wednesday, meatloaf, baked ham, au gratin potatoes, corn, rosy pears, milk. Thursday, liver n onions, country pork chop, mashed potato/gravy, beets, peanut crisp bar, milk. Friday, chicken pasta, salad, garlic breadstick, dessert, milk.

Tags

Load comments