Here are the senior menus for Monday, Nov. 30-Friday, Dec. 4
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through December 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, BBQ chicken breast, cheesy hashbrown bake, creamy coleslaw, peaches, bread-1. Tuesday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, diced beets, plums, molasses cookie, bread-1. Wednesday, gjetost chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, strawberry jello/pears and topping, bread-1.
Hankinson: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, asparagus, fruit cocktail, garlic toast. Wednesday, gjetost chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, strawberry jello/pears and topping, bread-1. Friday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, diced beets, cherries, molasses cookie, bread-1.
Lidgerwood: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, BBQ chicken breast, cheesy hashbrown bake, creamy coleslaw, peaches, bread-1. Tuesday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, diced beets, plums, molasses cookie, bread-1. Thursday, spaghetti/meat sauce, asparagus, fruit cocktail, garlic toast.
Wyndmere: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, BBQ chicken breast, cheesy hashbrown bake, creamy coleslaw, peaches, bread-1. Tuesday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, diced beets, plums, molasses cookie, bread-1. Thursday, St. Louis BBQ ribs, confetti coleslaw, baked beans, peaches, corn bread.
Wahpeton: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, BBQ chicken breast, cheesy hashbrown bake, creamy coleslaw, peaches, bread-1. Tuesday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, diced beets, plums, molasses cookie, bread-1. Wednesday, gjetost chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, strawberry jello/pears and topping, bread-1. Thursday, St. Louis BBQ ribs, confetti coleslaw, baked beans, peaches, corn bread. Friday, spaghetti/meat sauce, asparagus, fruit cocktail, garlic toast.
Here are the Meals on Wheels Menu for Breckenridge Senior Center - Nov. 30 - Dec. 4:
*All meals served with low fat milk, bread and margarine* Monday, meatballs, baked chicken, mashed potato with gravy, creamed peas and carrots, rosy applesauce. Tuesday, liver-n-onions, pork roast, mashed potato with gravy, green bean casserole, sour cream raisin abr. Wednesday, ham, meatloaf, baked potato, baked squash, fruit cup. Thursday, fish, pork chop, baked beans, au gratin potatoes, fruited jello. Friday, soup, sandwich, salad, dessert.
