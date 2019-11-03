Here are the senior menus for Nov. 4-8
Abercrombie — Monday, BBQ chicken breast, cheesy hash brown bake, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, pear slices, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, mixed vegetables, apple crisp/topping, garlic toast, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, mixed vegetables, apple crisp/topping, garlic toast, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, peas and carrots, orange, jello/oranges/topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, BBQ chicken breast, cheesy hash brown bake, creamy coleslaw, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, prince Edward veggies, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk. Thursday, spaghetti/meat sauce, mixed vegetables, pears, garlic toast, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, BBQ chicken breast, cheesy hash brown bake, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, pear slices, bread-1, milk. Thursday, lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, prince Edward veggies, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, BBQ chicken breast, cheesy hash brown bake, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, pear slices, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, peas and carrots, orange jello/oranges/topping, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, prince Edward veggies, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk. Friday, spaghetti/meat sauce, mixed vegetables, apple crisp/topping, garlic toast, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, hamburger/bun, fish patty/bun, potato casserole, California blend, cookie, milk. Tuesday, chef salad, chicken alfredo over pasta, garlic breadstick, fruited gelatin, milk. Wednesday, turkey, roast beef, mashed potato/gravy, creamed cabbage, rice krispy bar, milk. Thursday, liver & onion, ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, bar, milk. Friday, soup, sandwich, salad, dessert, milk.
