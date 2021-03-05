Here are the senior menus for Monday, March 8-Friday, March 12.

We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations for the foreseeable future.  We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.

Abercrombie: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread*  Monday; beef stew, mashed potato, peas and onions, peaches, biscuit. Tuesday; chicken alfredo, mashed potato, Scandinavian vegetables, cherries, garlic toast. Wednesday; pork roast, seasoned potato, cauliflower, mandarin oranges, cake, bread-1.

Hankinson: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Tuesday; sloppy Joe on a bun, potato wedges, carrots, cherries, bread-0. Wednesday; pork roast, mashed potato/gravy, cauliflower, mandarin oranges, cake, bread-1. Friday;  salmon, hollandaise sauce, au gratin potatoes, green beans, ambrosia salad, bread-1.

Lidgerwood: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; beef stew, mashed potato, peas and onions, peaches, biscuit Tuesday; chicken alfredo, mashed potato, Scandinavian vegetables, cherries, garlic toast. Thursday; pork roast, seasoned potato, cauliflower, mandarin oranges, cake, bread-1.

Wyndmere: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; beef stew, mashed potato, peas and onions, peaches, biscuit. Tuesday; chicken alfredo, mashed potato, Scandinavian vegetables, cherries, garlic toast. Thursday; sloppy Joe on a bun, potato wedges, carrots, plums, bread-0.

Wahpeton: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday;  beef stew, mashed potato, peas and onions, peaches, biscuit. Tuesday; chicken alfredo, mashed potato, Scandinavian vegetables, cherries, garlic toast. Wednesday; Birthday Dinner - pork roast, seasoned potato, cauliflower, mandarin oranges, birthday cake, bread-1. Thursday; sloppy Joe on a bun, potato wedges, carrots, plums, bread-0. Friday; salmon, hollandaise sauce, au gratin potatoes, green beans, ambrosia salad, bread-1.

Breckenridge: Monday: ribette, Swiss steak, mashed potato/gravy, creamed corn, fruit cup. Tuesday: Spanish rice, pork roast, yams, green beans, pudding. Wednesday: tater tot hotdish, tuna casserole, peas, breadstick, fruit crisp. Thursday: liver n onions, meatloaf au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked apples. Friday: taco salad, muffin, pudding/topping.

