Here are the senior menus for July 27-31
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through August 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie- Monday, pulled pork on a bun, au gratin potato, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon apples, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, breaded fish on a bun with cheese, wild rice blend, creamed peas, sliced peaches, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, Caesar chicken breast, mashed potato, squash, grapes, bread-1, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson- Tuesday, breaded fish on a bun with cheese, wild rice blend, creamed peas, sliced peaches, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, cherries, bread-1, milk. Friday, Caesar chicken breast, augratin potato, squash, grapes, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood- Monday, Caesar chicken breast, mashed potato, squash, grapes, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, pulled pork on a bun, au gratin potato, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon apples, bread-0, milk . Thursday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, plums, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere- Monday, pulled pork on a bun, au gratin potato, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon apples, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, breaded fish on a bun with cheese, wild rice blend, creamed peas, sliced peaches, bread-0, milk. Thursday, Caesar chicken breast, mashed potato, squash, grapes, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton- Monday, pulled pork on a bun, au gratin potato, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon apples, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, breaded fish on a bun with cheese, wild rice blend, creamed peas, sliced peaches, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, plums, bread-1, milk. Thursday, Caesar chicken breast, mashed potato, squash, grapes, bread-1, milk. Friday, chili, cheesy hashbrown bake, captain’s salad, cherries, corn bread, milk.
