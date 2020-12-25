Here are the senior menus for Monday, Dec. 28 - Friday, Jan. 1
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations for the foreseeable future. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, squash, banana, bread-1. Tuesday; salsa chicken breast, brown rice, prince edward vegetables, apricots, pumpkin bar, bread-0. Wednesday; bronze pork loin, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, mandarin oranges.
Hankison: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, squash, banana, bread-1. Tuesday; bronze pork loin, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, mandarin oranges, bread-1. Wednesday; roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, cauliflower, cranberry sauce, cherry crisp/topping, dinner roll. Friday; closed.
Lidgerwood: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, squash, banana, bread-1. Tuesday; salsa chicken breast, brown rice, prince edward vegetables, apricots, pumpkin bar, bread-0. Thursday; roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, cauliflower, cranberry sauce, berry crisp/topping, dinner roll.
Wyndmere: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, squash, banana, bread-1. Tuesday; salsa chicken breast, brown rice, prince edward vegetables, apricots, pumpkin bar, bread-0. Thursday; roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, cauliflower, cranberry sauce, berry crisp/topping, dinner roll.
Wahpeton: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, squash, banana, bread-1. Tuesday; salsa chicken breast, brown rice, prince edward vegetables, apricots, pumpkin bar, bread-0. Wednesday; bronze pork loin, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, mandarin oranges, bread-1. Thursday; roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, cauliflower, cranberry sauce, berry crisp/topping, dinner roll. Friday; closed.
Here are the Meals on Wheels Menu for Breckenridge Senior Center - Dec. 28-31
*All meals served with low fat milk, bread and margarine* Monday; turkey, pork chop, baked squash, rosy applesauce. Tuesday; creamed chicken over biscuit, beef stew, biscuit, corn, cookie. Wednesday; fish, baked chicken, mashed potato/gravy, creamed peas/carrots, pudding/topping. Thursday; chicken strips, baked ham, cheesy hashbrowns, yams, pie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.