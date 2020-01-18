Here are the senior menus for Jan. 20-24
Abercrombie — Monday, Closed. Tuesday, BBQ chicken breast, au gratin potato, Scandinavian veggies, cherries, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, swiss steak/gravy, mashed potato, prince Edward veggies, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, BBQ chicken breast, au gratin potato, Scandinavian veggies, cherries, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Friday, beef tips/gravy over noodles, mixed veggies, romaine lettuce salad, cinnamon apples/topping, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, Closed. Tuesday, lemon tilapia, au gratin potato, Scandinavian veggies, cherries, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, beef tips/gravy over noodles, mixed veggies, romaine lettuce salad, cinnamon apples/topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, swiss steak/gravy, mashed potato, prince Edward veggies, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, Closed. Tuesday, BBQ chicken breast, au gratin potato, Scandinavian veggies, cherries, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, swiss steak/gravy, mashed potato, prince Edward veggies, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, Closed. Tuesday, BBQ chicken breast, au gratin potato, Scandinavian veggies, cherries, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, swiss steak/gravy, mashed potato, prince Edward veggies, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, milk. Friday, beef tips/gravy over noodles , mixed veggies, romaine lettuce salad, cinnamon apples/topping, bread-1, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, meatballs, creamy chicken breast, baked sweet potato, green beans, cookie, milk. Tuesday, chicken, roast beef, mashed potato/gravy, carrots, rice pudding, milk. Wednesday, salmon loaf, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, creamed peas, lemon fluff, milk. Thursday, BBQ ribette, chicken, mashed potato, corn, rice crispy bar, milk. Friday, taco salad, muffin, fruit salad, pudding, milk.
