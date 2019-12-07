Abercrombie — Monday, stuffed peppers, green beans, cottage cheese, pear slices, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, beef tips/gravy, noodles, country blend veggies, captains salad, cherry crisp/topping, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, herb roasted chicken, stuffing/gravy, mashed sweet potato, peas and pearl onions, pears, bread-0, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, stuffed peppers, green beans, cottage cheese, peach slices, muffin, milk. Wednesday, herb roasted chicken, stuffing/gravy, mashed sweet potato, peas and pearl onions, pears, bread-0, milk. Friday, baked ham, baked potato, scalloped corn, orange jello/oranges with topping, biscuit, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, salmon patty/celery sauce, baked potato, creamed peas, pineapple tidbits, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, baked ham, au gratin potato, scalloped corn, orange jello/oranges with topping, muffin, milk. Thursday, herb roasted chicken, stuffing/gravy, mashed potato, peas and pearl onions, pears, bread-0, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, stuffed peppers, green beans, cottage cheese, peach slices, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, beef tips/gravy, noodles, country blend veggies, captains salad, cherry crisp/topping, bread-0, milk. Thursday, salmon patty/celery sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, romaine lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, bread-0, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, stuffed peppers, green beans, cottage cheese, peach slices, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, beef tips/gravy, noodles, country blend veggies, captains salad, cherry crisp/topping, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, birthday dinner, herb roasted chicken, stuffing/gravy, mashed sweet potato, peas and pearl onions, pears, birthday cake, milk. Thursday, salmon patty/celery sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, romaine lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, bread-0, milk. Friday, baked ham, baked potato, scalloped corn, orange jello/oranges with topping, muffin milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, polish sausage, BBQ riblet, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, lemon fluff, milk. Tuesday, mac n cheese, tater tot hot dish, corn, breadstick, mandarin oranges, milk. Wednesday, chef salad, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, peas, apple sauce, milk. Thursday, salmon loaf, meat loaf, baked potato, squash, chocolate cake, milk. Friday, crispy chicken salad, muffin, fruited jello, milk.
