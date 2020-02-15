Here are the senior menus for Feb. 17-21
Abercrombie — Monday, closed. Tuesday, chicken, scalloped potatoes, new Brunswick veggies, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, corn, pears, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potato, beets, peach crisp/topping, bread-1, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, new Brunswick veggies, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potato, beets, peach crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, beef stroganoff, noodles, peas and pearled onions, fruit, cookie, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, closed. Tuesday, beef stroganoff, noodles, peas and pearled onions, fruit, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potato, beets, peach crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, corn, pears, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, closed. Tuesday, chicken, scalloped potatoes, new Brunswick veggies, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, corn, pears, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potato, beets, peach crisp/topping, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, closed. Tuesday, chicken, scalloped potatoes, new Brunswick veggies, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, corn, pears, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potato, beets, peach crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, beef stroganoff, noodles, peas and pearled onions, fruit, bread-1, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, chicken strips, roast beef, mashed potato/gravy, Harvard beets, strawberry shortcake, milk. Tuesday, liver n onions, roast turkey, dressing/gravy, baked squash, rice krispy bar, milk. Wednesday, polish sausage, pepper steak, mashed potato/gravy, creamed corn, fruit crisp, milk. Thursday, taco salad, chicken alfredo, egg noodles, carrots, mandarin oranges, milk. Friday, corn chowder, ham salad sandwich, fruit cup, cookie, milk.
