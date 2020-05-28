Here are the senior menus for June 1-5:  

No dine in is being done at any of our locations.  We are continuing to deliver to the home delivered meal recipients and the others are getting a meal via carry out.  

Abercrombie — Monday, chicken a la king, mashed potato, beets, pineapple tidbits, banana bread, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, noodles, garden blend veggies, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, coleslaw, oranges, bread-0, milk.

Fairmount Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.

Hankinson — Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, noodles, garden blend veggies, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, coleslaw, oranges, bread-0, milk.   

Lidgerwood — Monday, spaghetti/meat sauce, noodles, garden blend veggies, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, baked cod/alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, broccoli salad, strawberry jello/peaches and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk.

Wyndmere — Monday, chicken a la king, mashed potato, beets, pineapple tidbits, banana bread, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, noodles, garden blend veggies, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Thursday, baked cod/alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, broccoli salad, strawberry jello/peaches and topping, bread-1, milk.

Wahpeton — Monday, chicken a la king, mashed potato, beets, pineapple tidbits, banana bread, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, noodles, garden blend veggies, cherries, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, coleslaw, oranges, bread-0, milk. Thursday, baked cod/alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, broccoli salad, strawberry jello/peaches and topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk.

Tags

Load comments