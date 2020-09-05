Here are the senior menus for Monday, Sept. 7-Friday, Sept. 11
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through December 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie — Monday, closed for Labor Day. Tuesday, creamy turkey, mashed potato, green beans, cranberries, pear crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, BBQ chicken, au gratin potato, capri vegetables, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, cherries, bread-0, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, cherries, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, BBQ chicken, au gratin potato, capri vegetables, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Friday, beef tips with gravy, mashed potato, beets, applesauce, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, closed for Labor Day. Tuesday, BBQ chicken, au gratin potato, capri vegetables, tropical fruit salad, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, cherries, bread-0, milk. Thursday, beef tips with gravy, mashed potato, beets, applesauce, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, closed for Labor Day. Tuesday, creamy turkey, mashed potato, green beans, cranberries, pears, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, BBQ chicken, au gratin potato, capri vegetables, tropical fruit, birthday cake, dinner roll, milk Thursday, pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, cherries, bread-0, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, closed for Labor Day. Tuesday, creamy turkey, mashed potato, green beans, cranberries, pears, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, birthday dinner, BBQ chicken, au gratin potato, capri vegetables, tropical fruit, birthday cake, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, cherries, bread-0, milk. Friday, beef tips with gravy, mashed potato, beets, applesauce, bread-1, milk.
