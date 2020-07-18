We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through Friday, July 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Here are the senior menus for July 20-24
Abercrombie — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, peas and pearl onions, pineapple tidbits, muffin, milk. Tuesday, chicken filet on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, mac and pea salad, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti and meat sauce, California medley veggies, angel food/strawberries and topping, garlic toast, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, spaghetti and meat sauce, California medley veggies, angel food/strawberries and topping, garlic toast, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, roasted red potato, glazed carrots, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Friday, chicken filet on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni veggie salad, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, peas and pearl onions, pineapple tidbits, muffin, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, spaghetti and meat sauce, California medley veggies, angel food/strawberries and topping, garlic toast, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, peas and pearl onions, pineapple tidbits, muffin, milk. Tuesday, chicken filet on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, mac and pea salad, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, peas and pearl onions, pineapple tidbits, muffin, milk. Tuesday, chicken filet on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, mac and pea salad, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, roasted red potato, glazed carrots, pears, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, spaghetti and meat sauce, California medley veggies, angel food/strawberries and topping, garlic toast, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.