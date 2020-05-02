Here are the senior menus for May 4-8
No dine in is being done at any of the Richland County locations. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others are getting a meal via carry out.
Abercrombie- Monday, cabbage rolls/sauce, wax beans, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potato, dressing, beets, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, classic potato salad, plums, bread-0, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson- Tuesday, cabbage rolls/sauce, green beans, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potato, dressing, beets, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Friday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, classic potato salad, cherries, bread-0, milk.
Lidgerwood- Monday, pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potato, dressing, wax beans, cottage cheese/peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, classic potato salad, plums, bread-0, milk. Thursday, mandarin orange chicken, roasted red potatoes, mixed veggies, apricots, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere- Monday, cabbage rolls/sauce, wax beans, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potato, dressing, beets, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Thursday, mandarin orange chicken, roasted red potatoes, mixed veggies, apricots, dinner roll, milk.
Wahpeton- Monday, cabbage rolls/sauce, potato wedges, beets, cottage cheese with tropical fruit, milk. Tuesday, pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potato, dressing, beets, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, classic potato salad, plums, bread-0, milk. Thursday, mandarin orange chicken, roasted red potatoes, mixed veggies, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Friday, stuffed peppers, tater tots, green beans, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk.
