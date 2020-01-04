We want to see your winter and holiday photos – landscapes, baking, decorations and lights, celebrations and activities, even wildlife! Kenzy Overby, program director at Wahpeton/Breckenridge Just for Kix, submitted these photos and wrote, ‘Dancers of Wahpeton/Breckenridge JFK wanted to show their appreciation to men and women that work to make our community safe and a great place to live. Our dancers spent an evening baking up a storm to provide these great people some goodies for Christmas. They had a great time bonding as a team and then going out in the community and to deliver goodies and see what each organization does for us. After the storm this past week, we are extra appreciative of those who help our community!’
Share your photos with us:
• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com
• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074
