Share your spring photos with us!

These kayakers braved chilly spring temperatures to get out on open water last Friday. Bruce Fingerson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, share this photo and wrote, ‘While walking along the Breckenridge side of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course Friday afternoon, we saw some kayakers on the Red River out enjoying the sunshine (and practicing social distancing).’
We want to see your spring photos. Send them to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
