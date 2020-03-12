Share your winter photos with us!

Photographer Bruce Fingerson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, shared this image of a black squirrel underneath his bird feeder. ‘A black squirrel is actually a grey squirrel with a melanistic variation,’ he wrote. ‘According to experts, about 1 in 10,000 grey squirrels have this characteristic. I’ve seen a couple of them running around in the woods near the golf course, as well as a number of normal-colored grey ones.’
We want to see your winter photos – landscapes, activities and wildlife!
Share your photos with us:
• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com
• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.