Share your winter photos with us!
Courtesy Bruce Fingerson

Photographer Bruce Fingerson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, shared this image of a black squirrel underneath his bird feeder. ‘A black squirrel is actually a grey squirrel with a melanistic variation,’ he wrote. ‘According to experts, about 1 in 10,000 grey squirrels have this characteristic. I’ve seen a couple of them running around in the woods near the golf course, as well as a number of normal-colored grey ones.’

We want to see your winter photos – landscapes, activities and wildlife!

Share your photos with us:

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

Tags

Load comments