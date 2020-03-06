Share your winter photos with us

 Courtesy Stan Goldade

Stan Goldade, Breckenridge, Minnesota, shared this photo with us and wrote, ‘I took this sunset photo Tuesday on the way to the Heart of Lakes conference golf coaches meeting. The tree is about 6 miles west of Pelican Rapids on Highway MN-108.’

We want to see your winter photos – landscapes, celebrations and activities, even wildlife!

Share your photos with us:

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

