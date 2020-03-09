Share your winter photos with us!
Courtesy Nick Roehl

Photographer Nick Roehl, Wahpeton, shared this photo of the Red River at Kidder Recreation Area, taken Monday, March 9. Even though a portion of the river there is open now, it won’t be fishable for several weeks yet.

We want to see your winter and holiday photos – landscapes, activities and wildlife!

Share your photos with us:

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

Tags

Load comments