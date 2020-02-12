Bruce Fingerson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, sent in these photos last week of trees cut down by beavers, which he came across while snowshoeing.

We want to see your winter photos – landscapes, celebrations and activities, even wildlife!

Share your photos with us:

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

