As the horse show season winds to a close, the pressure is on to achieve that last win, compete at the final show and maybe, just maybe win a national title. When that pressure presents itself, the true mettle of a person is shown to everyone.
Sportsmanship is not an act, it is an action. Practicing good sportsmanship creates a positive environment and fosters a place where people want to be and return. Being a gracious competitor is good for the horse industry. A welcoming, positive attitude is remembered.
It is much better to be seen cheering on your fellow competitors, than being the one who sulks or complains.
Every one of us has the hope of success, but the way you win and lose says the most about you. Disappointment is never easy, but just a simple smile and “congratulations” to the winner, or to someone that you know who has made progress with their horse this year, is greatly appreciated.
Be the reminder to others that a positive outlook on life’s events gets you farther.
When you compete, remember there will always be someone, at some time, better than you and that’s not a bad thing! There will be people willing to sacrifice more than you, spend more money than you or work harder than you. If you turn this into a positive, you will set new goals for yourself and realize that if your competition was at the same level as you, you would have no reason to better yourself.
Someone that exhibits good sportsmanship wins with a humble attitude and loses with a positive one.
People will learn one of two things from you; either that they want to be like you or they don’t. Be a good role model to people you don’t even know.
So, as your last show for the year comes to a close, remember to show fairly, smile brightly and learn from your mistakes and strive to do better each time you enter that ring. Be a good sportsman.
Happy trails!
