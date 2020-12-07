Show us your holiday photos!
Courtesy Desiree Marsh

Desiree Marsh sent in this photo of 'Holiday Lane,' open each evening at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. 'I took this photo from the other side of the pond. Kinda looks like a city skyscraper scene,' she wrote. Send in your holiday photos to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for the chance to appear in print and online.

