Signs to look for to determine if your horse is cold

Winter care of your horse can be a little more complicated than during warmer months. When you add in the ice, wind and snow, you have challenges that need to be overcome.
Normal chores such as cleaning stalls and water buckets become more difficult. Tools don’t work as well in the cold and things have a tendency to break down when the negative temperatures rear their ugly head.
Your horse also experiences challenges during winter. Horses use more energy to stay warm and they grow a longer coat, thus taking longer to cool off when they get worked. But how do you know if your horse is too cold?
If your horse becomes too cold during the winter they could be in danger of hypothermia or colic. The following are signs to watch for that would indicate your horse is getting too cold:
• Shivering – They are working to try and keep warm but need help.
• Temperature – When you take their temperature it is below 99. F . A horse’s normal temperature runs between 99 and 101 F.
• Low body weight – A horse is thin he doesn’t have enough fat to regulate his body temperature
• Huddling with other horses – It can be obvious if the horses are crowded together trying to keep warm that they need to be brought to a shelter situation so they can regulate their body temperature better.
• Not enough food, such as roughage hay provided – A horse is a very efficient machine, they use the process of digestion to create heat for their body, but this does necessitate a greater amount of eating roughage ( good quality hay) constantly throughout the day, than in warmer temperatures. If the same amount of hay was fed to a horse in winter as in summer, they would lose weight. Offer more hay when the temperatures drop below 40F.
So, what should you do if you suspect your horse is too cold? Here are a few options to consider:
• Contact your veterinarian for their opinion. Let them know the horse’s body temperature and how they are acting. Your veterinarian will be the greatest source of accurate knowledge for your horse.
• Make sure your horse has access to a three sided shelter so that they can get out of the elements.
• Offer more good quality hay that they can eat throughout the day. It will help them produce body heat to keep warm.
• Check the horse’s water. Is it clean and free of ice? Hydration is extremely important to digestion and health of the horse. If they don’t drink enough they are more prone to impaction colic. You may need to add hot water to their cold water to encourage them to drink.
• Blanket your horse with a waterproof blanket. The extra blanket will give the horse the ability to regulate their temperature better in the severe cold. However, you will need to keep blanketing the horse until the temperatures finally turn warm.
Wishing you and your horse the best, keeping warm and comfortable this winter! Happy Trails!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.