Six Wahpeton High School students make beautiful music

Six young women from Wahpeton High School took part in an annual regional music event.
The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, assembled its Honor Band and Choir in a festival from Friday, Jan. 21-Sunday, Jan. 23 on the UND campus. Students were selected by audition.
Allie Werth and Elise Picken were chosen for the mixed choir. Kyree Lacina and Alaina LaJesse were chosen for the women’s choir. Holly German and Briar Maudal were chosen for the honor band.
“It means a lot that I was chosen to be in the UND Honor Choir,” Lacina said. “I was so thankful for the opportunity to represent the Wahpeton Music Department. I think and hope that the music I make touches everyone in a different way and gives them hope and happiness in this world.”
Participating students from across Minnesota and North Dakota spent the weekend of Friday, Jan. 21 rehearsing at UND. The event concluded with a Sunday, Jan. 23 concert at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.
German reflected on what it means to be selected into not just any honor band. The UND Honor Band is one that receives countless auditions every year.
“(Being selected) really got me motivated to do my best as well as show my skills and abilities on the baritone saxophone,” she said. “The music I received was at a college level and I had to learn it on my own before the dates of the festival. This was challenging, college level music that allowed me to grow in my knowledge and understanding of music,” German said.
Picken and Werth have also been chosen for the North Dakota All-State Treble Choir. They will spend March 24-26 in Bismarck, North Dakota, rehearsing with students from across the state.
“North Dakota All-State is the most select honor group in the state and this is a huge accomplishment for both Allie and Elise,” music teacher Tammy Goerger said. “They have worked hard to improve as musicians in both vocal and instrumental music and will have a wonderful experience working with guest conductors and some of the best musicians in our state.”
Being a festival musician helped German learn and grow with her peers, she said. It was not unlike putting a puzzle together.
“During the performance, everyone’s part fit nicely together and we were able to accomplish a successful concert. Although I am sad that I am a senior this year and this was my last time participating in the Honor Band, I am excited to start a new chapter in college at the University of North Dakota. There, I will continue to play my bari sax and keep music a part of my life,” German said.
Picken said that being a part of both the UND Honor Choir and the All-State Treble Choir fulfill longtime dreams.
“I’m so proud of all of us, and our music department, for working so hard, through COVID and onward, to make it to where we are today,” Picken said. “Music accomplishments are just as important as sports and I’m grateful to live in a community that supports the arts.”
