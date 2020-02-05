Smear teams 'play for the wurst'

Seated in front of the group holding their prizes is the team of Mark Stoltenow (S. St. Paul, Minnesota), Glenn Bladow (Hankinson, North Dakota) and Siena Court resident Don Prochnow, who defended their first place title won at the last tournament. Behind them, left to right, are Joanne Skumberg (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), Curt Stoltenow (Hankinson), Harold and Ken Buckhouse (Wahpeton), Wes Skunberg (Sioux Falls) Lyle Prochnow (Hankinson) Roger Hentges (West Fargo, North Dakota), Darrell Stoltenow (Hankinson) and Don’s son Darin Prochnow, (Great Bend, North Dakota).

On Dec. 12, Siena Court resident Don Prochnow and the five other weekly Thursday afternoon Smear card players hosted an Upper-Midwest, four-team, round robin Smear tournament.

The phrase used when the two teams who play regularly, and the number of games won by each is equal, is that, “Now we play for the wurst.” So, it only made sense that the prize for the winners of the tournament was a ring of smoked sausage (wurst), donated by Steve Manock of Manock Meats in Great Bend, North Dakota.

