Smear teams 'play for the wurst'

On Dec. 12, Siena Court resident Don Prochnow and the five other weekly Thursday afternoon Smear card players hosted an Upper-Midwest, four-team, round robin Smear tournament.
The phrase used when the two teams who play regularly, and the number of games won by each is equal, is that, “Now we play for the wurst.” So, it only made sense that the prize for the winners of the tournament was a ring of smoked sausage (wurst), donated by Steve Manock of Manock Meats in Great Bend, North Dakota.
