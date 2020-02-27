Smear tourney ends with fish fry at Siena Court

Seated around the table from left are: Harold Buckhouse (Wahpeton), Glenn Bladow (Hankinson), Ken Buckhouse, (Wahpeton), Curt Stoltenow (Hankinson), Pastor Tooman (Wahpeton), Don Prochnow (Wahpeton), and Darrell Stoltenow (Hankinson). Don is a resident at Siena Court and hosts the Thursday afternoon card playing. 

 Submitted

What better way to wrap up the weekly Thursday afternoon Hankinson vs. Wahpeton smear session at Siena Court than with a fish fry and some barley pop?

Much to the dismay of those at the table, it looks as though Pastor Tooman from Immanuel Lutheran in Wahpeton is eating the last fillet, emptying the plate in Curt’s hands.

Thanks to Housing Services Director Jerry Trupka and his staff for facilitating this event.

Tags

Load comments