Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing are great ways to enjoy winter
Brittany Yuhas (left) cross-country skiing with her late grandmother, Helen Beyer, who skied until she was 84 years old.

 Courtesy Wayne Beyer

Winter snow supports snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, fun, multi-generational outdoor recreation activities that provide active, healthy lifestyles.

Snowshoes flourished in North American history by Native Americans, when hunting was hampered by deep snow in woods, sloughs and prairie. Styles consisted of wooden frames and rawhide lacing to deal with different kinds of snow and terrain conditions. Four types included long and narrow Yukon snowshoe developed for speed and keeping up with dog sleds, Ojibwe snowshoe with pointed ends, Huron snowshoe that looked like a tennis racquet and oval-shaped, tail-less bearpaw snowshoe, most representative of modern snowshoes.



Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.

