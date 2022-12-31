Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing are great ways to enjoy winter

Winter snow supports snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, fun, multi-generational outdoor recreation activities that provide active, healthy lifestyles.
Snowshoes flourished in North American history by Native Americans, when hunting was hampered by deep snow in woods, sloughs and prairie. Styles consisted of wooden frames and rawhide lacing to deal with different kinds of snow and terrain conditions. Four types included long and narrow Yukon snowshoe developed for speed and keeping up with dog sleds, Ojibwe snowshoe with pointed ends, Huron snowshoe that looked like a tennis racquet and oval-shaped, tail-less bearpaw snowshoe, most representative of modern snowshoes.
Snowshoeing is a simple sport. If you can walk, you can snowshoe and enjoy the cool, fresh air of Dakota winters. Walk as you would without snowshoes. A slight forward lean takes advantage of body gravity. Corresponding powerful arm swing gives you momentum. Snowshoes and cross-country skis can be rented at the Rosemeade Chalet. Straps connect them to your shoes or boots. Military style snowshoes at the parks-rec office are available for groups.
The width will cause you to walk a little bow-legged. Break trails with slow and high-lifting steps in deep snow. Keep your snowshoes pointed straight ahead to be leg muscle friendly. Snow prints reveal if they are cockeyed. Stamping is holding your place briefly to solidify the snow using the physics of time and pressure.
When you fall either snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, it is easiest to get on your knees, stabilize your position and push yourself to a half-kneeling position. Relax and laugh because everybody falls.
Snowshoeing on local rivers when the ice is safe was always my favorite location. It prompted another fun outdoor recreation activity – identifying wildlife tracks in the snow.
Squirrels and rabbits are hoppers. Their smaller feet land first and back feet plant ahead of the front feet. Two paw prints are close together. The fingers of squirrels will show while rabbit tracks look like exclamation points. Fox and coyotes are steppers, forming a series of single paw tracks. Turkey tracks have three claws that meet at a single point. Whitetail deer leave hoof prints as they traverse back and forth across woods on the Minnesota and North Dakota sides.
The riparian forest along the rivers shows off nature in its dormant season. Red-twig dogwood along shorelines is stunning in the white snowy background. Large cottonwood trees are impressive with branching patterns that reveal their towering character. Boxelder trees with cavities provide wildlife homes and branches stick out randomly like a bad haircut. Beaver lodges can be spotted cascading from a river bank.
Herringbone in a “V” shape and side-stepping are snowshoeing and cross-country skiing techniques, especially for beginners, for going uphill or downhill. Turn your snowshoes to a 45-degree angle, placing your weight to the outside of each snowshoe as you ascend or descend to give you greater traction.
Modern cross-country skiing has its origins in Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden and Norway that fits in with our local cultures.
Cross-country skiing covers the same snow-covered areas at higher speeds that utilize poles for downhill double poling. The outside contours of the two-state Bois de Sioux Golf Course offer nice trails. The North Dakota archery range and Minnesota slough bottom offer a diversity of wildlife, including whitetail deer, fox, coyotes, black squirrels, pheasants and mink.
For equipment, get skis that reach your armpits. For poles, hold your hands straight out and the points should touch the snow. Grasp the top of the strap and pole grip together. Special shoes have a toe bar that is pressed into a ski groove clip. Dress for winter conditions in breathable, water-resistant, wicking layers. Wear a couple pairs of sox with a wool outside layer and mittens, if necessary, to keep the fingers together and warmer.
A balanced stance with feet shoulder-length apart is key. Much of the power comes from legs, slightly bending ankles and knees. Skate ski is the method used by Olympians but most recreation skiers use the classic straight ski approach, shuffling and gliding on the tracks. The poling arm and the opposite striding leg should move in unison.
Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing can be enjoyed for a lifetime. They are good reasons to celebrate snowfall that gives winter some enjoyable pizzazz.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.