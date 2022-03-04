Snowshoeing on the Red River is a terrific winter recreation activity in our land of four seasons. Thankfully a February snow storm created excellent conditions for a late winter rendezvous.
Snowshoes are historic. 6000 years ago, Native Americans used wood and deer rawhide to create snowshoes. They observed snowshoe hares with oversized feet that allowed them to run on deep snow. Nature often teaches us the right ways to do things.
Lightweight aluminum snowshoes can be rented at the Chalet. Crampons (teeth) dig into any hard snow. Trail shoes are attached firmly by strings. We also offer Algonquin military snowshoes that look like tennis rackets. Breckenridge has new lightweight snowshoes with poles for balance and rhythm.
Snowshoeing is great for physical fitness and cardiovascular conditioning. One learns to walk on snow like a bow-legged cowboy.
Dress in light layers. Wear wool socks and mittens to keep toes and fingers warm.
It is a dreary, overcast sky with gray clouds shaped like bellowed ribs. A bald eagle perched in a tall cottonwood near the north Otter Tail River confluence starts the journey well.
The river is a trail for muskrats, canoes, beaver, snowmobiles, fish and people. It is interesting to view the riparian shoreline and other side of trees after seeing them from the elevated greenway trails. A cottonwood has a wide split that could hold raccoons.
Wildlife tracks in the snow tell stories of their journeys, 1-1-2 for cottontails, 2-2 pattern by squirrels, pawed fox and hoofed deer. Snowshoes add bear-paw like tracks.
High earthen banks reveal swallow nesting holes. Busy black-capped chickadees fly quickly from branch-to-branch. Upside down white-breasted nuthatches forage by probing the soft bark of mesquite looking box elders with their head facing downward. Black crows fly overhead and the undulating flight of a pileated woodpecker crosses from Dakota to Minnesota woods.
Red-twig dogwood shrubs and golden willow trees stand out against their snowy white backgrounds. Wild willow thickets offer dense pencil-shaped forests. Grape vine chokes out trees to climb.
River vegetation includes cattail sloughs that look like corn dog grass and tall elegant grasses with waving plumes. Tree roots strengthen shorelines. Their fabric webs of fine roots are dense.
It is peaceful, serene, quiet and out-of-the-wind on the river.
A river lover is saddened when the shore is littered with a black rubber tire and anytime garbage blights a natural resource.
There are ice fishing holes in a couple locations and an ice fisherman jigs with a small rod off his snowmobile seat. No luck today.
Fallen trees into the river resonate. They would have provided childhood fishing hotspots, carefully walking out, keeping bait submerged and not drifting towards shore.
Undercut banks reveal soil layers – rich black loam at the top lightening to yellowish clay on the bottom. There is lots of beaver activity near the archery range. Trees of all sizes have been gnawed, often girdling the tree’s bark, meaning death.
Bird nests of many sizes are exposed without leaf protection. There are tiny nests for wrens, next size up for chipping sparrows and large leaf / twig nests of jeer-calling blue jays.
Cottontails are conspicuous in the snow. Great horned owls must love snow. Three whitetail deer flag their tails and run on trails in the Devine woods. This is their winter home, evidenced by night-time beds that have melted snow and the pellet dung left behind. There are woodchuck tracks near a small well house.
The Kidder Rec Area rock rapids has narrowed to a single, frothy channel. The snowmobile portage means we are OK for another year to provide a boating portage.
Nature creates the finest art and melting snow around a fallen pin oak leaf highlights its beauty with a soft white frame.
Orange sunset streaks signal the end of the day. It has been yet another day to be thankful for.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
