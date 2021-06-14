Soaring to new ‘Heights’

I didn’t expect to be moved by a neighborhood.
“In the Heights” gives you the Washington Heights neighborhood in all of its heat, its pride, its wariness towards and ultimately defiance against the possible sunset of its way of life. The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”), tells a familiar story — that of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical — but is ultimately a product of its times.
“Heights” began filming prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, it’s still striking to see so many people together. “Heights” doesn’t just have its lead characters, it has a full ensemble put to excellent use. The funny thing is, they do so not by being especially memorable, just by being.
Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), so named because his dad saw a naval ship when the family arrived in America, has dreams of making it back to the Dominican Republic. His responsibilities include managing the local market and largely raising his teenage cousin, Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV). Usnavi also is attracted to Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), a nail stylist who aspires to make it in the fashion industry.
Benny (Corey Hawkins), a vehicle dispatcher, loves Nina (Leslie Grace), the first in her family to have gone to college. Nina’s back from California and it might be a permanent visit, which sparks conflict with her dad, Kevin (Jimmy Smits). Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz), Washington Heights’ matriarch, is just trying to keep peace among everyone.
The main characters are completed by Daniela (Daphne Rubin-Vega), Carla (Stephanie Beatriz) and Cuca (Dascha Polanco), a trio of — well, they’re not quite mean girls but they are a force to be reckoned with. Daniela’s getting ready to move the nail salon to greener pastures, gossiping with and commenting on everything with Carla and Cuca. “Tell me something I don’t know,” Daniela and her customers insist.
“Heights” is structured as a story-within-a-story. Usnavi explains what happened on the summer’s hottest days to a quartet of kids including Iris (Olivia Perez, who I think has potential to be a big star). I was prepared to adamantly dislike the new framework, but Hudes uses it well. She’s just as skilled at meaningfully acknowledging how the world has changed from 2008, when “Heights” premiered on Broadway.
Okay, that’s enough serious talk. The thing is, I had a great time at “Heights.” Once again, I smiled at the skill and wordplay of Miranda’s music and lyrics. I loved watching the choreography from a team led by Christopher Scott and Princess Serrano. The costumes by Mitchell Travers and the production design by Nelson Coates were excellent, creative without being over the top.
I give “In the Heights” my Recommended rating.
