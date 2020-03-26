Social distancing with love

Deb Lee submitted this photo of her great-niece Taylynn Weinbar, 4, practicing social distancing while bringing joy to her great-grandma Eileen Overby, Wahpeton. 'She made her great-grandma's day,' Lee wrote. 'We are all in this together. This picture especially shows our responsibility to keep our grandparents and others safe.' Taylynn is the daughter of Dave and Kelsey Weinbar of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Send us your photos: editor@wahpetondailynews.com
