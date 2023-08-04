Soggy Bottom Science Boys play Music in the Park

Composed of, from left, lead singer Joel Johnson, drummer Dave Chase, bassist Rick Hendrickson and lead guitarist Steve Johnson, The Soggy Bottom Science Boys includes longtime North Dakota State College of Science employees and former employees.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The 2023 Music in the Park season continued Wednesday, Aug. 2, with The Soggy Bottom Science Boys. Composed of, from left, lead singer Joel Johnson, drummer Dave Chase, bassist Rick Hendrickson and lead guitarist Steve Johnson, the band includes longtime North Dakota State College of Science employees and former employees.

Their setlist included “Big City” by Merle Haggard, “King of the Road” by Roger Miller and “All My Loving” by The Beatles. The Soggy Bottom Science Boys’ initial audience included nearly 40 music lovers.



