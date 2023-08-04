Soggy Bottom Science Boys play Music in the Park

Composed of, from left, lead singer Joel Johnson, drummer Dave Chase, bassist Rick Hendrickson and lead guitarist Steve Johnson, The Soggy Bottom Science Boys includes longtime North Dakota State College of Science employees and former employees.
The 2023 Music in the Park season continued Wednesday, Aug. 2, with The Soggy Bottom Science Boys. Composed of, from left, lead singer Joel Johnson, drummer Dave Chase, bassist Rick Hendrickson and lead guitarist Steve Johnson, the band includes longtime North Dakota State College of Science employees and former employees.
Their setlist included “Big City” by Merle Haggard, “King of the Road” by Roger Miller and “All My Loving” by The Beatles. The Soggy Bottom Science Boys’ initial audience included nearly 40 music lovers.
Music in the Park continues to be held at 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday in Wahpeton. The Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band, will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 9, at the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. Kroshus & Krew, led by Tilford Kroshus, will have their concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 16. Once again, concerts will be held at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton.
Music in the Park’s 2023 season concludes with Souled Out, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, the return of Kroshus & Krew at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Steve Worner’s “Memories” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Music in the Park is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. The council receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.