As if 2022 hasn’t spawned enough issues to worry us, more seem to pop up every day. First, there’s the wet spring that has made many of our farmers wonder if they’ll ever get into the fields. We’ve got to pray that they can get a break and make the best of a late start. Then, we’ve got rampant inflation putting many at a loss as to how they can make ends meet. It’s hard to fathom a chief executive who handles our fuel shortage by tying the hands of our gas and oil producers. I know Donald Trump has been wrapped in calumny by most main-line media, persuading many that he’s a bad guy; but he did have a genius for getting the country running on $2 a gallon gas with all systems go.
Now with all the national solutions stifled by the specter of climate change, we’re looking at fuel prices that could soon bring our whole economy to a standstill.
We’ve been considering joining our son’s family in California, fearing that the Dakotas next winter might go fuel-less and we all freeze to death. Sadly, California is running out of water and fuel out there is bumping $7 a gallon. All the while our president is pondering solar panels and wind farms. Glory be.
I’ll say no more about this. He has a nice smile and many friends. We’ve got to pray for him.
Now a word or two about fishing. Thanks to the rains and quick drainage, the flooding Red River here in town has been pretty hard to fish. Thus, I’ve been hitting the Fergus Lakes where I’ve had good success with panfish and bass. But, things are clearly changing. I’m seeing fewer other anglers than ever before. I shore-fished the bass opener on a lake that used to be alive with bass-boats opening day. The only boat I saw was a local cabin owner out trolling for walleyes.
The Northstar Bassmasters used to open their tournament season on that lake. Now, the lack of boats isn’t for lack of bass — I could see many cruising the shoreline in schools. Sadly, fishing doesn’t interest as many as it once did. I had the bass all to myself and I caught and released many, keeping only a couple to eat.
Frankly, I doubt many young people are into nature anymore — too many indoor, armchair interests stealing their time.
When I think of the magic hours I’ve spent fishing, hunting, bird watching, star gazing, absorbing lakeside sunsets, wading trout streams, picking wildflowers in fragrant alpine meadows, climbing oregon buttes while breathing in the scent of yew trees, jack pines and douglas fir all mingled together. Loving the liberating June joy of trail biking Dakota dirt roads and inhaling the heavenly smell of alfalfa fields girdled with wild roses, red and sweet clover, riding my faithful old Honda Trail 90’ and singing any ear-warm country song buzzing in my head, probably “The Wabash Cannonball.”
Finally, I’ll toss in fishing Maine’s rocky coast and hauling in mackerel three to five at a time all the while breathing the salt air and the spray of breakers kissing the big rock I’m perched on, and bringing home buckets full of eating tastier than kisses of esmerelda.”
You know? God didn’t create the wonders of this beautiful earth food people to ignore. Every natural spectacle is a metaphor with messages, lessons and memories “designedly dropped” for the delight of his children.
Mothers don’t let your sons grow up to be couch boys or your daughters be robbed of their fanciful poetic charm. A few plump sprigs of wild asparagus still hide in secret glades and groves ‘needle-eyed seekers still can stalk’ and in Oregon, the cherry-picking season is soon coming on — if you can resist the trout streams long enough to fill a bucket of two.
In Maine the mackerel schools will be skirting the pucks off Dice’s Head, right on schedule the last week of June, arriving with the tall ships the summer people will be sailing into the Castine Bay.
Young Mariners, life is short. It’s a sin to waste a moment of it. Get off the couch and hit the path of your dreams.
“There are divine things well-enveloped. I swear to you there are divine things more wonderful than words can say,” Walt Whitman, “Song of the Open Road.”
