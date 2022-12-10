I never really thought very much about the Christian doctrine of praise until I got involved with the charismatics.

I heard the word,’’praise” mentioned in the Methodist and Lutheran hymns we used to sing, but when I attended my first Pentecostal service and witnessed my first “praise and worship” session, my reaction was typical of most newcomers: these people are nuts! They were doing stuff that any self-respecting evangelical would consider in bad taste.



Tags