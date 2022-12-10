I never really thought very much about the Christian doctrine of praise until I got involved with the charismatics.
I heard the word,’’praise” mentioned in the Methodist and Lutheran hymns we used to sing, but when I attended my first Pentecostal service and witnessed my first “praise and worship” session, my reaction was typical of most newcomers: these people are nuts! They were doing stuff that any self-respecting evangelical would consider in bad taste.
This was at a church that the guy I was working for in Oregon invited me to attend. He was kind of an ornery cuss, and not much fun to work for, so I thought that accepting his invitation to that evening service might help melt the ice a little. As it turned out, it didn’t; he was as ornery the next day as ever. But at the service he was shouting and dancing and carrying on just like many of the others. But I did walk out of there with one big realization: some people do praise way more lively than the staid, sober, and orderly approach I was used to. I would learn more about it later.
As it turns out, praise is an extremely important doctrine to understand, because it has everything to do with expressing our gratitude and opening the door to a personal relationship with our gracious creator.
Here are a few scriptures that highlight the importance of praise in our Christian walk. These come from the great British evangelist and teacher, Derek Prince, whose teachings are still available on line, in his “Teaching Legacy.” See www. DerekPrince. Org. This is truly a treasure trove of clear, articulate teaching.
“Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised in the city of our God,” (Psalm 48:1) Praise, says Prince, is vocal and the right reaction to God’s greatness.
Also “Thou art holy, 0 thou that inhabits the praises of Israel. “(Psalm 22:3) This is a huge clue as to how one gets into the presence of the Lord and experiences that thing called "the anointing.” That is the weightiness one feels when part of a group earnestly praising the Lord. It’s also what makes some of them “fall out” from being “under the spout where the Glory comes out.” It’s real; I’ve been there.
Here is Prince’s clarification: “Praise is God’s address; it’s where He lives. If you want to be where God lives you must offer Him praise.”
Here’s one more: “Enter into his courts with thanksgiving and into is gates with praise. Be thankful to Hun and bless his name. For He is good. His mercy is everlasting, and His truth endures to all generations.”
Also, praise is a weapon useful in “spiritual warfare.” See (Eph. 6:10-18). I have learned from experience that if you’re “Up against it,” and in a very dangerous or desperate situation, praise will bring God to the rescue. I have previously written about the several times I have been stranded far from any dwelling and by praising God, had help show up within minutes. It seems uncanny, but it’s real. Here is one more scripture: “Violence shall no more be heard in your land, neither wasting or destruction ... you shall call your walls salvation and your gates praise.”(Isa.60:18)
As Prince points out “God lives in a city surrounded by walls called salvation ... the only way through that wall is by a gate. In other words, without praise, there is no access into God’s presence and the place where His people dwell. “Remember, “He who dwells in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of The Almighty?” (Psalm. 91:1)
Says Prince, “God wants us to triumph in His praise.” He cites the celebration David made when God rescued him out of a very dark and dangerous time: “You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; you have put off from me my sack cloth and clothed me with gladness; now my tongue may sing praise to you and not be silent.”
I remember the scriptures telling that when David began to celebrate his victory by dancing, his wife, Michael, Saul’s daughter, was ashamed of him for behaving in such an undignified fashion. Her reward for that contempt was that she remained childless her whole life.
Truly we should take praise seriously if we want to enter God’s presence and reap the harvest of Joy that relationship brings. Truly in these dark times when so many suffer from depression, this advice is invaluable: “Put on the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.” Indeed, “Praise is comely, beautiful,” discover it and joy will be soon to follow: “In His Presence is fullness of Joy.”