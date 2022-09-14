Sons of Norway members fall's first backpack stuffers

From left, Gary and Evie Fox, Colleen Engebretson, Mark Gronseth, Marlene Metcalf, Mark Engebretson and Mariana Cockburn.

 Submitted

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, is once again the first community group to participate in fall stuffing for the Backpack Program. Members arranged the first food-filled packets of the 2022-2023 education year when they volunteered Monday, Sept. 12 in Wahpeton.

Ibsen Lodge members prepared 286 packets for elementary students in Wilkin County, Minnesota, and Richland County, North Dakota. The lodge said it it was proud to launch the Backpack Program’s fall 2022 operations.

Despite a broken foot, Marlene Metcalf was eager to show her support for the Backpack Program.
These items will be used to benefit local elementary-age youth and their families.


