Sons of Norway members fall's first backpack stuffers

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, is once again the first community group to participate in fall stuffing for the Backpack Program. Members arranged the first food-filled packets of the 2022-2023 education year when they volunteered Monday, Sept. 12 in Wahpeton.
Ibsen Lodge members prepared 286 packets for elementary students in Wilkin County, Minnesota, and Richland County, North Dakota. The lodge said it it was proud to launch the Backpack Program’s fall 2022 operations.
“We would like to thank all the donors of products and the Backpack Program coordinators,” the lodge stated. “They had all the products ready to go. We all packed and had a lot of fun.”
In addition to lodge members, the volunteer experience included Becky Stasko, Deb Blaufuss and Shirley Berndt, Backpack Program. Lodge members thank the trio for helping things run smoothly. Groups who wish to volunteer as Backpack Program stuffers can call 701-899-1279 or visit Facebook.
The public is reminded that the Backpack Program is a collaborative effort and the more involvement, the better.
“Schools figure out who needs extra help when it comes to food on the weekends and they give the Backpackers the number,” the Ibsen Lodge stated. “The Backpackers get donations of food products from local businesses. Other sponsors donate money. Every Monday during the school year, a different group of volunteers come and pack.”
Each school has a different number of packets in boxes. A school bus driver comes to pick up the school’s boxes and distribution is handled at the schools.
“We ask all of our local volunteer groups to step up, book a Monday and fill those gift packets,” the Ibsen Lodge stated. “We know our community is full of wonderful people with big hearts and maybe an hour to spare. It can change the world. Do it for the future of our country, our children.”
