Sons of Norway members kick off Backpack Program with a bang

Henrik Ibsen Lodge members seen after packing 333 bags. From left, Mariana Cockburn, Chris Anderson, Dale Anderson, Colleen Engebretson, Mark Engebretson, Mark Gronseth, Marlene Metcalf, Evie Fox, Gary Fox and Carol Anderson.
The school year has started and so has this year’s Backpack Program. Of course, the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s Sons of Norway chapter, was ready to kick things off.
Volunteering was very special for us, as the Backpack Program is now located in the new building next to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. It is a beautiful building. We opened with a bang, completing 333 bags. That’s something else for 10 lodge members and three program coordinators.
The lodge members have done our final packing at the white house and and now started up this year’s program and the new building. We got a lovely and informative tour of the area. It is all well-organized and planned out. In fact, it looks like going to the grocery store, with all the organized products displayed on shelves. Those shelves are donated by Econofoods and were painted by pantry volunteers.
When we went through, all the products were on display. Lodge Publicity Director Mariana Cockburn was especially impressed by the fresh vegetables.
“Those come from local gardens,” she said. “They had a big box of squash already. One local farmer has a big, big garden, and is donating all of his extra produce to the pantry. It is a lot!”
Members of this wonderful community can always donate to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. The best way is by sending a very-welcomed check to RW Food Pantry, 699 8th Ave. S., Wahpeton, ND 58075.
Community members have an opportunity to see how everything works. The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry will have an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. Not only will you get a tour, but you will meet amazing volunteers and enjoy ice cream floats!