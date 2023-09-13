Sons of Norway members kick off Backpack Program with a bang

Henrik Ibsen Lodge members seen after packing 333 bags. From left, Mariana Cockburn, Chris Anderson, Dale Anderson, Colleen Engebretson, Mark Engebretson, Mark Gronseth, Marlene Metcalf, Evie Fox, Gary Fox and Carol Anderson.

 Photos Submitted

The school year has started and so has this year’s Backpack Program. Of course, the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s Sons of Norway chapter, was ready to kick things off.

Volunteering was very special for us, as the Backpack Program is now located in the new building next to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. It is a beautiful building. We opened with a bang, completing 333 bags. That’s something else for 10 lodge members and three program coordinators.

Lodge members were busy, busy, busy, and in no time flat, the job was all done. From left, Carol Anderson, Mariana Cockburn, Marlene Metcalf, Mark Engebretson and Gary Fox.