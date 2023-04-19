Sons of Norway speaks with Delta Kappa Gamma members

Doilies were especially versatile in long ago households.

 Photos Submitted

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, was recently invited to give a cultural presentation for the local Delta Kappa Gamma chapter.

We had a true Norwegian with us. Oliver Hugaas, a visitor from Norway, was the star of the show. He gave a general overview of Norway and of Norwegian immigration to what was then the Dakota Territory. Members listened intently to his words.

Oliver Hugaas, visiting from Norway, seen in uniform.
Uff da! This is a kitchen spatula.
This wooden ironing board would be used daily in Norway.


