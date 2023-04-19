Sons of Norway speaks with Delta Kappa Gamma members

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, was recently invited to give a cultural presentation for the local Delta Kappa Gamma chapter.
We had a true Norwegian with us. Oliver Hugaas, a visitor from Norway, was the star of the show. He gave a general overview of Norway and of Norwegian immigration to what was then the Dakota Territory. Members listened intently to his words.
Lodge member Ardith Richter gracefully shared some traditional Norwegian items that have been collected in Norway over a number of trips to the country. But before we got down to business, the members of Delta Kappa Gamma lived up to the idea of “North Dakota-Minnesota Nice” by providing us with some great food.
DKG members present included our gracious host Kathy Johnson, President Peggy Donahue and VonDa Lee Grandalen, Leone Kramer, Linda Johnson and Kristi Nordick. Another visitor was Noel Donahue, the chapter president’s son.
After the lovely meal, Oliver in his office uniform explained Richter’s items. A long wooden board is also known as an ironing board, used for straightening clothes. This was an item used daily. Made of wood, it features the famous Norwegian rose molding.
Household items are handmade and used daily. They have a dual purpose, both for chores and for showing off the skills of their creator. Those people also build character as they create these skilled items.
The rose molded item with “Uff da” on it would be used in the kitchen as a spatula. There was also a framed embroidered doily. Larger doilies are used for making smaller doilies or as full size table runners and tablecloths. They are especially delicate, needing to be hand washed. Once again, it was a fine show of a person’s talent or abilities, as well as what items were common in long ago households.
After a lot of questions, explanations and lessons learned, Sons of Norway members Ardith Richter, Marlene Metcalf and Mariana Cockburn joined Oliver Hugaas in inviting the DKG members, their families and their friends in attending this May’s Syttende Mai celebration.
The Twin Towns Area is also invited to join the Sons of Norway from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. The Hughes Shelter will include coffee, Norwegian cake and sandwiches for a Norwegian Constitution Day celebration. We hope to see you all there. Goodbye and adjø.
For more information, contact Ibsen Lodge President Mark Gronseth at 605-359-9480 or Vice President Colleen Engebretson at 218-643-2130.