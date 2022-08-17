Purchase Access

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, recently visited Alexandria, Minnesota, to see the Kensington “Runestone” and tour the Runestone Park and Museum.

Members agreed that it was a fun trip. Among the participants were Pastor Mark Gronseth, the club president, Colleen Engebretson, the club vice president, Mark Engebretson, Gary and Evie Fox, Ron Eckerd and Dale, Carol and Chris Anderson.



