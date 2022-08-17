The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, recently visited Alexandria, Minnesota, to see the Kensington “Runestone” and tour the Runestone Park and Museum.
Members agreed that it was a fun trip. Among the participants were Pastor Mark Gronseth, the club president, Colleen Engebretson, the club vice president, Mark Engebretson, Gary and Evie Fox, Ron Eckerd and Dale, Carol and Chris Anderson.
Dating back to 1362, the Kensington Runestone was left by Viking explorers long before Columbus reached America. After lunch, lodge members went north to Kensington, Minnesota, to see the park. There, they viewed the mooring rocks and the actual site where the Runestone was discovered in 1898.
Measuring 31” high, 16” wide and 6” thick, the Runestone weighs 202 pounds. “Runes” was a style of writing in the Middle Ages, from inhabitants of northwestern European lands including Norway, Denmark and the islands. The stone was discovered by a Swedish immigrant, Olof Öhman.
Ralph Gunderson gave a guided tour at the museum, showing lodge members interesting items regarding the stone and its many symbols. Chris Anderson was willing to try on a Viking costume, with members agreeing that he looked good.
The trip was organized by Dale Anderson, with photos taken by Colleen Engebretson.
In other news, the Henrik Ibsen Lodge will be represented by Sons of Norway members taking part in this year’s Wilkin County Fair.
