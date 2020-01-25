WAHPETON — Numerous students from Richland County, North Dakota and Wilkin County, Minnesota, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at the universities they are attending.

Traditionally, a student must have a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.

As of Friday, Jan. 24, this was the information received by the Daily News. Universities and home communities of the students are listed in alphabetical order. The students’ majors are included with their names when available.

Dickinson State University

Wahpeton, North Dakota:

Jacob Berg

North Dakota State UniversityBarney, North Dakota:

Claire E. Moffet, Food Science

James C. Moffet, Crop and Weed Sciences

Paul J. Moffet, Agricultural Economics

Breckenridge, Minnesota:

Brooke E. Busse, Pharmacy

Ben P. Ihland, Agricultural Economics

Kayla A. Karels, Nursing

Laiken A. Marts, Dietetics

Justice J. Pfeifer, Psychology

Carson R. Yaggie, Agricultural Economics

Christine, North Dakota:

Alec J. Heesch, Biological Sciences

Abigail D. Martel, Pharmacy

Colfax, North Dakota:

Caleb J. Boehm, Psychology

Fairmount, North Dakota:

Brock E. Theede, Agribusiness

Hankinson, North Dakota:

Bailey L. German, Criminal Justice

Kindred, North Dakota:

Kyra M. Braaten, Agribusiness

Matthew T. Freier, Business Administration

Michael R. Hall, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Megan M. Mathias, Accounting

Evan M. Waskom, Exercise Science

Lidgerwood, North Dakota:

Broden A. Frolek, Agricultural Systems Management

Peyton J. Frolek, Biological Sciences

Shelton J. Strege, Mechanical Engineering

Mantador, North Dakota:

Libby A. Lingen, Nursing

Mooreton, North Dakota:

Kendra J. Klosterman, Agricultural Economics

Madison N. Klosterman, Nursing

Jaxon H. Mauch, Nursing

Paige Mennis, Human Development and Family Science

Luke C. Olsby, Music

Adam R. Peretz, History

Wahpeton:

Taylor L. Amble, Architecture

Abigail M. Berndt, Nursing

Sarah A. Chase, Pharmacy

Brianna J. Close, Radiologic Sciences

Gena L. Cornelius, Pharmacy

Joseph C. Dahlgren, Chemistry

Joshua M. Darwin, Finance

Kelsey L. Darwin, Architecture

Jonah K. Enochson, Architecture

Madison E. Gilles, Microbiology

Mia R. Halvorson, Human Development and Family Science

Blaze D. Irwin, Architecture

Isaac J. Jordahl, Management

Jamie J. Keller, Electrical Engineering

Madison R. Krause, Nursing

Andrew Leinen, Electrical Engineering

Preston J. Maas, Finance

Joncy F. Mastel, Mechanical Engineering

Karlie A. Matejcek, Architecture

Hattie L. Mauch, Nursing

Abby R. Miller, Strategic Communication

Daniel P. Pithey, Apparel, Retail Merchandise/Design

Hunter J. Rice, Radiologic Sciences

Brooklyn J. Sirek, Marketing

Christopher G. Thiel, Exercise Science

Walcott, North Dakota:

John M. Haverland, Precision Agriculture

Tristan A. Houle, Pharmacy

Hunter G. Lentz, Physical Education

Tamara L. Mahlstedt, Veterinary Technology

Jessica G. Syring, Animal Science

Wyndmere, North Dakota:

Colson A. Barton, Civil Engineering

McKenzie K. Breden, Human Development and Family Science

Jolene M. Kuchera, Accounting

Emily K. Lothspeich, Pharmacy

Gabe A. Lothspeich, Mechanical Engineering

Anne R. Manstrom, Architecture

Kelly L. Olson, Civil Engineering

St. Cloud State University

Foxhome, Minnesota:

Sydney Albertson, Psychology

University of North Dakota

Breckenridge:

Kayla Smith (also on the President’s Roll of Honor)

Christine:

Trenton Dufner

Colfax:

Abby Myers (also on the President’s Roll of Honor)

Fairmount:

Joseph Langenwalter

Hankinson:

Lacey Dickerman

Jada Steinwehr

Kindred:

Nicholas Mathias (also on the President’s Roll of Honor)

Brooke Rossow

Keaton Rustad (President’s Roll of Honor only)

Lidgerwood:

Zachary Even

Ryan Honl

Wahpeton:

Kailey Grandalen

Samantha Klocke

Logan Meyer (also on the President’s Roll of Honor)

Jaden Zaun

