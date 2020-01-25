WAHPETON — Numerous students from Richland County, North Dakota and Wilkin County, Minnesota, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at the universities they are attending.
Traditionally, a student must have a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.
As of Friday, Jan. 24, this was the information received by the Daily News. Universities and home communities of the students are listed in alphabetical order. The students’ majors are included with their names when available.
Dickinson State University
Wahpeton, North Dakota:
Jacob Berg
North Dakota State UniversityBarney, North Dakota:
Claire E. Moffet, Food Science
James C. Moffet, Crop and Weed Sciences
Paul J. Moffet, Agricultural Economics
Breckenridge, Minnesota:
Brooke E. Busse, Pharmacy
Ben P. Ihland, Agricultural Economics
Kayla A. Karels, Nursing
Laiken A. Marts, Dietetics
Justice J. Pfeifer, Psychology
Carson R. Yaggie, Agricultural Economics
Christine, North Dakota:
Alec J. Heesch, Biological Sciences
Abigail D. Martel, Pharmacy
Colfax, North Dakota:
Caleb J. Boehm, Psychology
Fairmount, North Dakota:
Brock E. Theede, Agribusiness
Hankinson, North Dakota:
Bailey L. German, Criminal Justice
Kindred, North Dakota:
Kyra M. Braaten, Agribusiness
Matthew T. Freier, Business Administration
Michael R. Hall, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Megan M. Mathias, Accounting
Evan M. Waskom, Exercise Science
Lidgerwood, North Dakota:
Broden A. Frolek, Agricultural Systems Management
Peyton J. Frolek, Biological Sciences
Shelton J. Strege, Mechanical Engineering
Mantador, North Dakota:
Libby A. Lingen, Nursing
Mooreton, North Dakota:
Kendra J. Klosterman, Agricultural Economics
Madison N. Klosterman, Nursing
Jaxon H. Mauch, Nursing
Paige Mennis, Human Development and Family Science
Luke C. Olsby, Music
Adam R. Peretz, History
Wahpeton:
Taylor L. Amble, Architecture
Abigail M. Berndt, Nursing
Sarah A. Chase, Pharmacy
Brianna J. Close, Radiologic Sciences
Gena L. Cornelius, Pharmacy
Joseph C. Dahlgren, Chemistry
Joshua M. Darwin, Finance
Kelsey L. Darwin, Architecture
Jonah K. Enochson, Architecture
Madison E. Gilles, Microbiology
Mia R. Halvorson, Human Development and Family Science
Blaze D. Irwin, Architecture
Isaac J. Jordahl, Management
Jamie J. Keller, Electrical Engineering
Madison R. Krause, Nursing
Andrew Leinen, Electrical Engineering
Preston J. Maas, Finance
Joncy F. Mastel, Mechanical Engineering
Karlie A. Matejcek, Architecture
Hattie L. Mauch, Nursing
Abby R. Miller, Strategic Communication
Daniel P. Pithey, Apparel, Retail Merchandise/Design
Hunter J. Rice, Radiologic Sciences
Brooklyn J. Sirek, Marketing
Christopher G. Thiel, Exercise Science
Walcott, North Dakota:
John M. Haverland, Precision Agriculture
Tristan A. Houle, Pharmacy
Hunter G. Lentz, Physical Education
Tamara L. Mahlstedt, Veterinary Technology
Jessica G. Syring, Animal Science
Wyndmere, North Dakota:
Colson A. Barton, Civil Engineering
McKenzie K. Breden, Human Development and Family Science
Jolene M. Kuchera, Accounting
Emily K. Lothspeich, Pharmacy
Gabe A. Lothspeich, Mechanical Engineering
Anne R. Manstrom, Architecture
Kelly L. Olson, Civil Engineering
St. Cloud State University
Foxhome, Minnesota:
Sydney Albertson, Psychology
University of North Dakota
Breckenridge:
Kayla Smith (also on the President’s Roll of Honor)
Christine:
Trenton Dufner
Colfax:
Abby Myers (also on the President’s Roll of Honor)
Fairmount:
Joseph Langenwalter
Hankinson:
Lacey Dickerman
Jada Steinwehr
Kindred:
Nicholas Mathias (also on the President’s Roll of Honor)
Brooke Rossow
Keaton Rustad (President’s Roll of Honor only)
Lidgerwood:
Zachary Even
Ryan Honl
Wahpeton:
Kailey Grandalen
Samantha Klocke
Logan Meyer (also on the President’s Roll of Honor)
Jaden Zaun
