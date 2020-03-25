Special message for great-grandma
Jacque Bailley

Jacque Bailley shared this photo of Rylee Schmidt, 3, and McKenna Schmidt, 7, who made this sign which reads ‘We love you Grandma,’ for their great-grandmother Schmidt, who lives at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The children held up the sign for their grandma to see Tuesday while visiting her from a safe distance as per coronavirus pandemic protocol. The two are the children of Matt and Jenny Schmidt of Wahpeton. We invite our readers to share their heartwarming photos with our readers by sending them in to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.

Tags

Load comments