Special Olympics superstar

Karl Eckre is one of the Wahpeton Special Olympics superstars. Of course, they are all superstars!
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training, recreation, physical fitness and athletic competition for people with intellectual disabilities.
Wahpeton’s first Special Olympics activity was bowling in January 1982. Since then, soccer, cross-country skiing, basketball, bocce and track-field have been offered. Karl has participated in all of them during his Special Olympics career.
Karl loves sports and for many years was the Wyndmere Warriors’ No. 1 fan. He loves to rub it in whenever Wyndmere beats my beloved Richland 44 teams. He can tell you all about NDSU Bison and Minnesota Viking football and Minnesota Twin baseball.
Karl is no longer able to play basketball but when he did, he was our team’s best baseline shooter. It was so much fun to watch him shoot a free throw. Karl took time to size up the rim, take a single dribble, inhale and exhale a deep breath, take another dribble and carefully take a two-handed chest shot. The beauty of it all was his concentration to give him the best chance possible to sink that free throw. And luckily the referees ignored the 10-second rule to shoot!
Special Olympics gives the world a chance to see the courage, character, dedication and dignity of its athletes. They are like any of us in recreation sports. They train hard and compete to the best of their ability. They learn how to be good winners and losers. They are happy for the positive experiences.
Benefits spread to others. Wahpeton Special Olympics coaches must be on Karl’s cell phone speed dial. It is good to be friends and supportive.
Karl is a sprinter on our track-field team. His favorite running event is the 50-meter dash. It is inspiring to watch Karl push himself to physical limits, pump his churning arms and run in his black running shoes to the finish line. Whenever a runner gets tired, they need only to visualize Karl giving his all to be strong and keep going.
Karl is well built for throwing the shot put and works hard not to throw it like a softball. Sports teach you patience as it takes time to learn new things.
Special Olympics accomplishes incredible things, like higher self-confidence, better decision making, self-discipline, preparation for independent living, friendships, confidence for jobs and social competence. It is a joy to observe their personal growth.
Karl has been one of the best bocce players in North Dakota, playing in Divisions 1-2. The sport is well suited to Karl, as he carefully studies the path of tossed balls toward the palina. He likes to rub his hands together before the throw like John Faleide, a beloved friend who died a few years ago. Memories can be powerful.
Bowling is another of Karl’s favorite sports. He looks forward to traveling on a bus to the State Tournament in Mandan and staying overnight in a hotel. All of us like to travel to visit and stay overnight in other cities. Special Olympics athletes are no different as they meet friendly competitors from across the state. Karl is a character, one of those guys who everybody seems to know. That happens when you’re so happy to be alive and celebrate every day. His ear-to-ear smile is welcoming to athletes, coaches and volunteers.
We have much fun, often picking up nicknames along the way. Karl is known as “The Truth,” copied after Karl “The Truth” Williams, a former heavyweight boxer. Yes, sometimes we get nicknames for silly reasons.
Having fun, developing personal and athletic skills and building self-esteem are among goals we have for Special Olympics athletes. It has been great to see Karl Eckre accomplish all of them.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
