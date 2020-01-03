Grandpa Beyer was blessed to spend a few days over Christmas break with grandsons George (19 months) and Jack (four months) in The Woodlands, Texas.
One can learn much about park facilities and recreation programs by spending time with children outdoors and observing their curiosity, reactions and behavior.
Breathing fresh air is invigorating and all parents and grandparents know it is calming, often easing children to rest and sleep. Indeed, walking under the evergreen smells of Loblolly pine, especially after rainfall, was sweet. Japanese refer to this time as forest bathing.
It was the first trip to the Houston Zoo and the boys were memorized by the colors and action of blue, yellow and orange saltwater fish in the Kipp Aquarium. Curious eyes followed the swimming antics in an underwater world. Displaying active wildlife is important. For the same reasons, Chahinkapa Zoo has a koi pond and small Nature Center aquariums.
George enjoyed petting the children’s zoo goats probably the most. The sense of touch and being close to critters is impactful. Likewise, our Grandpa’s Petting Zoo has long been a main attraction. We understood that even in a rural area children loved interaction with farm animals.
We are fortunate to have a public zoo, the smallest geographic area of an AZA accredited institution. It brought back memories of the many times we pulled daughters Kayla and Brittany in a red wagon to Chahinkapa Zoo. The zoo needs all our help to continue thriving and offering the same opportunities for future families.
George is a nature collector and every stick, rock and leaf is fair game. It is remindful we need a balance of green space and natural areas in our cities. Like the 4H creed, we learn by doing and nature’s gems are best learned by holding them in your hands, not just electronic device screens.
Lime green pine needle clumps, orange-red maple leaves, yellow-gold oak leaves and glossy green magnolia leaves fell to the ground and were picked by George until his hands were full. Diversity is healthy for our park and city urban forest and that is why honeylocust, ginkgo, hawthorn, aspen and catalpa are among our plantings.
Domestic ducks at a nearby pond are a destination and children love feeding them, just like at the Chahinkapa Park ponds. It can be arguable about the overall health of local ponds, dropping messes and intense concentration of waterfowl, but the beautiful iridescent greenhead mallard drakes are incredible. Likewise, a flock of fulvous whistling ducks overhead at The Woodlands was memorable.
A family walk to a nearby Mexican restaurant, Herrera’s, showed the importance of a comprehensive trail system that provides safe pedestrian travel from neighborhoods to eating, tourism and shopping destinations. One often observes folks walking along the 16th Avenue North trail to Walmart.
Playgrounds are like mini-pre-schools for learning by children like George. For really young girls and boys, ramps instead of stairs provide much safer movement to different playground pieces. Steering wheels, tic-tac-toe games and tot swings are favorites. The National Recreation and Parks Association emphasizes the importance of having parks, green space or trails within a ten-minute walking distance of every home. A great goal!
And then George reminds us of the simplicity of play and fun by spending much of his time sitting in the wood mulch or pea rock playground surface and just moving it around through his hands. The simple times together, i.e. presence not presents, are the most important. Memorable experiences happen only when you devote time.
Jack is pretty young yet but enjoys being carried and spoiled by Grandpa. It is fascinating to watch his eyes carefully study the various art pieces around the Dobmeier home, particularly his father’s sketchings and an explicit horse painting by Karen Bakke from the Red Door Art Gallery. It shows art is possible everywhere, adds much to our lives and we are fortunate to have an arts home.
It is healthy for a 63-year old to see things differently, like through the eyes of infants and young children. Their actions tell volumes of impactful stories.
