Spreading the message

Daily News staff

Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich and Advertising Manager Diana Hermes wore ‘Be Kind’ T-shirts to work Monday, March 23. The two ordered these shirts from Vintage Rose Floral & Gifts in Hankinson, North Dakota, to join the ‘Be Kind’ movement against bullying. They want to remind people to Be Kind to everyone in all circumstances – ‘We don’t know what struggles people are facing daily,’ Hermes said.

