Spring checklist for horse owners

Thankfully, we started to see the first glimmer of spring last week. Melting snow and ice, along with bits of sun, makes the spirit feel alive again. However, in a barn, the start of spring also signals a new to-do list.
It’s time to prepare for the upcoming riding and showing season. It’s time to review the recommended yearly vaccinations for your horse with your veterinarian and give them before the fly, mosquito, tick and show season begin. Did you know that ticks can be active even during this time of the year? At just 26 degrees, those little pests are just waiting to cause havoc. So, make sure to think about prevention now.
While your veterinarian is giving your horse his spring vaccinations, it’s also a good time to request a Coggins test be done to your horse. You might have heard the term before, especially if you show your horse or transport it across state lines. “Must present a clear or negative Coggins test to exhibit at this horse show,” is a common directive seen in a horse show program and one that is also your legal responsibility to perform.
The Coggins test has developed a reputation as being the health papers or a transportation permit, but that’s not the case. It is only a part of the health paperwork needed and piece of the puzzle of a healthy horse. A clear Coggins test is legally required to travel with your horses and its certification is usually good for 6 -12 months depending on which state you are going to with your horse.
You need to present a clear Coggins test to legally cross any state lines, sell your horse at an auction, when you go to a new barn, to participate in 4H events and to show your horse.
A Coggins test is a blood test that detects antibodies to the disease, Equine Infectious Anemia, also called “EIA.”
Equine Infectious Anemia is a virus that can cause affected horses or donkeys to have fevers, anemia (low red blood cell count), edema (stocking up), or weight loss/muscle wasting. Some horses recover quickly from the symptoms, which may be nothing more than a fever for less than 24 hours, but others suffer the other symptoms so severely until there is no other choice but to humanely euthanize them.
EIA is a blood-borne disease transmitted by biting flies, horse flies, deer flies and mosquitos. Your horse doesn’t have to actually have to come into contact with an infected or carrier horse to catch the virus, only to have been bitten by an insect that carries the virus.
Unfortunately, there is no vaccine to prevent your horse from contracting EIA. Your only defense is to make sure the horses that surround your horse have been tested clear and you practice good horse husbandry around your farm by trimming tall grass, removing manure, spraying for biting insects, not letting water sit to become stagnant and using fly spray and protective repellant gear on your horse.
Think about your plan of attack to keep your horse healthy this year. Use proper vaccinations and dewormers to practice good horse husbandry and get a new Coggins test. This will put your best “hoof” forward for a great show season. Happy Trails!
