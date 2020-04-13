Nick Roehl, Wahpeton, shared this photo of one of his catches last week. He wrote, “A 28-inch Red River walleye caught pitching plastics during the spring pre-spawn bite.”
Send us your spring fishing and hunting photos and we’ll feature them on our new Outdoors page that launches Thursday.
Email photos with information to: editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
