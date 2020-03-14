Spring into the season

In just a few days, the official start of spring will arrive. We are looking forward to the thawing of the ground, daylight getting longer and the songbirds singing in the trees. The newness of the season makes you want to dream and plan out your summer schedule with your horses. It’s time to set goals, freshen up your property, begin new projects and be thankful another beautiful North Dakota and Minnesota riding season is approaching. Below are a few ideas to help start you off in your spring planning. Happy Trails!
1. Spring cleaning – It’s time to dust your barn and play “move the pile.” This is where you take all your items that don’t have a home, gather them up and collect more as you go thru the barn. If you don’t find a place by the end of your cleaning for those homeless items, it’s time they leave as well.
2. Check your barn fire extinguishers. Make sure the pressure gauge is showing full and charged. If you don’t have a fire extinguisher or if yours are expired or not full, now is the time to get a new one.
3. Check your smoke detector in the barn and replace the batteries. A relatively inexpensive item that may save your life or your horses lives.
4. Spring cleaning party at your barn. Invite friends to come help you sweep, organize and clean up your barn in exchange for a potluck supper and drinks afterwards. Catch up with friends and remember many hands make light work.
5. Restock/evaluate your hay. Take inventory of the hay on hand, estimate what you will need and evaluate if your hay has gone thru mold or damage issues in the winter and dispose of the bad hay. Sweep and neaten up your hay storage area.
6. Schedule a horse vaccination day. Spring equals yearly vaccinations and a coggins test. Make sure your horse will have proper immunity when the shows season starts. It’s also a good time of year to address deworming of horses as well as doing dentistry on your horse. Floating your horse’s teeth now and checking over their mouth will help prepare you for a successful riding season.
7. Inspect and repair any snow or ice damage to the outside of your buildings. Check the gutters and downspouts. Remove any leaves blocking the drains. Level the roadways that may have been washed out over winter. Make the repairs now before the busy summer schedule takes over.
8. Condition your horses slowly. Especially go slow if your horses have had most of the winter off. Lots of slow, short lunging lessons and riding at the walk and trot. This helps to stretch muscles and to rebuild strength. Good for the horses and great for you as well.
9. Outside pasture. When the grass appears it may be tempting to just put the horses out all day, but don’t do it. The horses need adjust to grazing slowly to avoid stomach upset or to avoid endocrine issues when the sugar is high in the newly sprouted grass. Begin grazing your horse for just 15 minutes a day and increase it by 15 minutes each day until four to five hours of consecutive grazing is reached. This also will allow the ground to dry, new grass to grow, and for the land to not become “overgrazed” all at once.
10. Training and riding goals for the season. When we put down our goals on paper, we create a direct path to our dreams. Decide do you want to do more trail riding, train your horse in a certain discipline or just spend more time with him? When you have established what your goals are, next is to put down how to achieve those goals. For example, purchase a new tire for the horse trailer, so you can take that weekend trail ride. It’s best to put it down on paper so you can prepare and make this one of the most fun spring, summer and fall seasons you have had with your horse. Enjoy the upcoming season!
