Springtime pastures

Our long, cold winter is finally coming to a close. The song birds are welcoming the warm sunshine with their cheerful chatter. Also, given the recent social climate we have had to endure, dealing with the COVID-19, this spring can come none too soon for us and for our horses.
Stress and depression is seen not only in humans, but in horses as well. Horses may exhibit depression in various forms such as loss of weight, lack of interest in things around them, not eating well, displaying a blank stare stance suggesting “behavioral despair.”
The social distancing we have had to endure has played a stressful part on our psyche. Horses are very similar to us in that regard. Like us, horses are very social creatures and do much better with a friend or two around. They also are happier and less stressed if they have daily turnout time with a friend.
The change of scenery from their stall or paddock to a new pasture can make them emotionally feel better. This is similar to how a daily walk has been proven to have positive physical and mental benefits for us as well.
With the spring weather it is tempting to turn horses out into pastures at the first sight of green grass, but its best to wait a little bit and go slow.
When horse pastures reach 6-8 inches tall with grasses, begin grazing for 15 minutes, increasing the grazing time by 15 minutes each day until five hours of consecutive grazing is reached.
If pastures are grazed too early, prior to 6” tall, or too often, the plants can lose vigor and root structure due to the lack of photosynthetic ability. This will lead to eventual die back and overgrazed areas being replaced by undesirable plants or weeds. Do not allow your horse to “overgraze” your pastures, move them to another area if forages have been grazed down to 3 inches or below.
Too much grazing on delicate rootstock can damage them and also the sugars in the new grass are very high at this time of year. These sugars can be too rich for the majority of the horses to digest in large quantities.
Even though hay and pasture are forages, dried hay is 15 percent moisture compared to fresh pasture that is 85 percent moisture. The horse is a hind-gut, fermenting herbivore that relies on the microbes present in its gastrointestinal tract to be able to process forages.
When the horse eats new forages, especially those rich in sugar or moisture, their internal balance of their gut can be upset. This can cause colic, upset stomach or in a bad situation, founder. A gradual change from one feedstuff to another provides enough time for the microbial populations to adjust and the sugars to lessen.
So take your time, go slow with pasture time, enjoy a walk with your horse, bask in the sun and most of all, Happy Trails!
