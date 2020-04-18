Squirt Silver hockey players send a message

The Squirt Silver hockey team posted a message on social media this week reminding people to stay home during the pandemic. Each player held up a word, and together it reads, ‘Stay home so we can get back on the ice.’ These young athletes hope to play on a AAA hockey team this summer. Tony Lopez shared the photo. Pictured top to bottom, from left to right: Jaxon ‘J-Lo’ Lopez, Aiden ‘Mitts’ Jacobson, Jaxon ‘JB’ Breuer, Grayson ‘Curls’ Kaste, Jack ‘The Ripper’ Ekren, Charlie ‘Chucky’ Ekren, Matt ‘Cindy’ Petersen, Cale ‘Tendy’ Gilbertson, Nolan ‘Breezers’ Kaste, and Bob ‘Wheels’ Neppl.

