Squirt Silver hockey players send a message

The Squirt Silver hockey team posted a message on social media this week reminding people to stay home during the pandemic. Each player held up a word, and together it reads, ‘Stay home so we can get back on the ice.’ These young athletes hope to play on a AAA hockey team this summer. Tony Lopez shared the photo. Pictured top to bottom, from left to right: Jaxon ‘J-Lo’ Lopez, Aiden ‘Mitts’ Jacobson, Jaxon ‘JB’ Breuer, Grayson ‘Curls’ Kaste, Jack ‘The Ripper’ Ekren, Charlie ‘Chucky’ Ekren, Matt ‘Cindy’ Petersen, Cale ‘Tendy’ Gilbertson, Nolan ‘Breezers’ Kaste, and Bob ‘Wheels’ Neppl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.