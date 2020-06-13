St. Mary’s School has released its 2019-2020 fourth quarter Honor Roll.
A Honor Roll:
Eighth grade: Luke Christensen, Ashleyn Haire, Ava Johanson, Jace Loehr, Grace Nicholson.
Seventh grade: Kaleb Albertson, Paul Armitage, Erin Blaufuss, Tyler Drewlow, Grant Etten, Jackson Mimnaugh, Jacob Nicholson, Savannah Noll, Sydni Roberts, Kolle Schuler.
Sixth grade: Gabe Armitage, Johnica Bernotas, Madelyn Beyer, Levi Christensen, Ave Diaz, Emily Gowin, Landyn Ivicsics, Katlyn Kaehler, Alexander Klinner, Kai McDonald, Matilin Mimnaugh, Jaxson Riggs, Jordan Teberg, Parker Yaggie.
B Honor Roll:
Eighth grade: Kate Haire, Sam Ovsak, Tucker Tschakert.
Seventh grade: Justin Beyer, Mya Miranowski, Trey Vogelbacher.
Sixth grade: Tegan Abel, Cooper Roberts, Hayden Tischer, Jozie Wienbar.
