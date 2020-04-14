St. Mary’s School announced their third quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 school year.
For the eighth grade class, Luke Christensen, Ashlyn Haire, Kate Haire, Jace Loehr, Grace Nicholson and Tucker Tschakert were all on the A honor roll and Ava Johanson was on the B.
The seventh grade class saw Kaleb Albertson, Paul Armitage, Justin Beyer, Erin Blaufuss, Tyler Drewlow, Grant Etten, Jacob Nicholson, Savannah Noll, Sydni Roberts and Trey Vogelbacher made the A roll.
Chloe Conzemius, Jackson Mimnaugh, Mya Miranowski and Kolle Schuler made the B roll.
The sixth grade A honor roll consisted of Gabe Armitage, Johnica Bernotas, Madelyn Beyer, Levi Christensen, Emily Gowin, Katlyn Kaehler, Kai McDonald and Parker Yaggie.
Their B roll consisted of Avelina Diaz, Landyn Iviciscs, Alexander Klinnert, Matilin Mimnaugh, Jackson Riggs, Cooper Roberts, Jordan Teberg, Hayden Tischer and Jozie Wienbar.
