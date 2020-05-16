My article about biology teachers Johnson and Heath getting lost in Hankinson’s notorious Stack’s slough garnered a couple of interesting replies.
First, retired Wahpeton High School Principal Clark Williams called about some interesting deer hunting outings had there. And then I received a letter from Bob Caspers, Jr., (retired classmate of both my wife in high school and myself at NDSSS) who told of the scary encounter he had with a patch of mud so sticky it sucked off one of his boots and nearly anchored him there for just trying to retrieve a duck.
He had hunted Stack’s very successfully back in the ’60s but when he returned later when the water was high, the slough presented him with challenges not previously faced. Like I said before, there’s some kind of evil spell on that body of reeds, muck and water that can be quite a challenge for hunters taken unaware.
Another notable encounter with Stack’s was experienced by legendary mad scientist and inventor Harvey Bizek and fellow teacher Merle Robertson way back before my time. Bezik came up with the brainstorm of fabricating a pair of strap-on foot pontoons from which a pair of hunters with poles could push themselves through the reeds with ease. That proved to be exactly the case — except for one small problem — recoil. The pair discovered that it was unwise for both hunters to fire at the same time at ducks coming straight at them.
When the first such flock came in, both fired at once and the double recoil was enough to topple them both backwards, overboard and upside down. Somehow both were able to unstrap their feet and evacuate the contraption without drowning. They left Stack’s that day wetter and wiser. Whether they hit anything with that volley, Roger Bramel, who told me the story, didn’t say. Oh, yes, the hunters were able to retrieve their shotguns — after the dive.
And, speaking of Harvey Bizek, another of his inventions is worthy of comment. He put together a diving helmet of sorts based on the principle that as long as a cup is kept inverted it will retain the oxygen trapped inside it. So Bizek got an air pump, attached it to some kind of helmet, I’m guessing an aluminum bucket, with a plexiglass eye window, straps which fit under the diver’s armpits and a weight belt to take the diver down.
The maiden dive was set for South Turtle Lake with either Merle Robertson or Dick Haskell manning the safety rope and the air pump. They had a communication system set up with the rope — one tug, routine work, two tugs, let out more line, three tugs — pull me up. So Bizek was lowered, everything working perfectly, down to about 30 feet — air bubbles coming up — all systems go.
Then suddenly the pump tender felt a number of alarming tugs on the line, so “up” was the signal. But nothing would budge at first, and then gradually the ascent began. When he got into the boat and got free of his helmet, Bezik was hopping mad; red faced, he sputtered, “I was down there 30 feet, stuck in three feet of loon s—t and you’re trying to pull my helmet off!”
Well, books might be written about Bizek’s many exploits. I’m told his farewell performance was a 4th of July blast heard literally all over Ottertail Lake. I’ll leave the details to the recollectors. I could add here that “The Greatest Generation” supplied NDSCS with not a few memorable contributors not only to our faculty but to our country’s survival. Roger Bramel is still with us, but most of the others have joined the choir invisible along with Harold Bruschwein, Warren Schuett and many others.
Ten years ago I had my last duck hunt on Stack’s slough, shooting from the road ditch of Hwy. 3 that borders the west end now. I had to drop my ducks on the windward side of the road so the wind would blow them in for me to reach. Yes, there was water on both sides of the road. Stack’s is still growing. I had a casting rod with a big Zara Spook plug on it for retrieving the ones further out. Way too deep for a bootless, boat-less hunter to wade, but if you timed your shot right, you could sometimes drop your duck right on the road — if no car was coming and the game warden wasn’t looking.
