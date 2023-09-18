Stanko celebrates eighth anniversary, shares vacation pics

When all else fails, bring out some cute twins. Georgie, left, and Vivie Grenfell, right, who celebrate their second birthday on Oct. 20, 2023.

Well, I’ve done my part against the seven year itch. Monday, Sept. 18, marked my eighth anniversary with Daily News and News Monitor.

The eighth anniversary is the pottery or bronze anniversary, in case you didn’t know. I’ll remember it as the blueberry anniversary.

Hamming it up with a special birthday present, a copy of 'The Art of John Z. Gelsavage.' Longtime readers know that he is my great-grandfather. The book is nice, but what was even better was the hour my grandma and I spent flipping through it and sharing memories.
Chris Stanko, my brother, who turned 34 on Monday, Sept. 11. I'll turn 35 on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
My grandma, Christine Stanko, watches as I get ready to blow out a birthday candle.
Georgie and Vivie couldn't sit still. And I love them for it.


