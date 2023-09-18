Stanko celebrates eighth anniversary, shares vacation pics

Hamming it up with a special birthday present, a copy of 'The Art of John Z. Gelsavage.' Longtime readers know that he is my great-grandfather. The book is nice, but what was even better was the hour my grandma and I spent flipping through it and sharing memories.
Well, I’ve done my part against the seven year itch. Monday, Sept. 18, marked my eighth anniversary with Daily News and News Monitor.
The eighth anniversary is the pottery or bronze anniversary, in case you didn’t know. I’ll remember it as the blueberry anniversary.
Earlier this month, I made my annual return home to Michigan. Over the course of seven days, I managed to see just about everybody I wanted to. Topping the list were my two nieces, Georgie and Vivie, who celebrate their second birthdays on Oct. 20.
Recent photos of Georgie have left me slightly overwhelmed. Hey, who wouldn’t be shocked at a little girl who puts pants on her head when she she wants to imitate Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music”? No, but seriously, she has the eyes of her mother, my sister Mary.
Mary and her wife Piper are raising two beautiful toddlers, including little Vivie, who wouldn’t let me leave the side of her high chair until she shared as many of her blueberries as she could get away with.
In the spirit of sharing, here’s a little bit more from my vacation. Mom, Dad, Janice, Mary, Piper, Chris, Nick, Grandma … Gov. Whitmer, Tim Allen, the people who make Michigan-style cottage cheese (seriously, you don’t know what you’re missing until you try it) … entire population of Michigan — it was swell!